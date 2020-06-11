Hightown renewed for season 2 at Starz; see statement







For those who have enjoyed the first handful of episodes of Hightown, we come bearing great news — there are more coming in the future.

Today, it was officially confirmed by Starz that a season 2 renewal for the Monica Raymund drama is in the books. We wouldn’t expect these episodes for a good while, and that’s fine given the show is still just a handful of episodes into the first season. While the live ratings for Hightown have not necessarily been spectacular, the network noted in a press release today that it was “the best performing series premiere across the STARZ App and OTT platforms to date, doubling the previous series high in addition to its 1.45M linear viewers L+7. [The show] also ranked as the #1 or #2 most-watched episode based on first title streamed across the international footprint on the STARZPLAY App.” The quick translation here is that the series is performing very well in terms of digital viewership, and that is one of the reasons why more stories are coming.

In a statement confirming the renewal news, here is what the network’s president of original programming Christina Davis had to say:

“Rebecca, Gary and Jerry delivered an elevated and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a STARZ premium series with its dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera … Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape.”

We do think this early renewal will help creator Rebecca Cutter and the whole team prepare for the future, and we definitely do love what we’ve seen from the series so far. One of the things that Hightown most has going for it is a real ability to craft unique stories derived from both its location and the unique traits of its characters. We’re not sure that we’ve ever seen someone like Raymund’s Jackie on TV, and its most compelling moments are clearly when she is front and center.

