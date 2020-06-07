Hightown episode 5 spoilers: Is Jackie about to fall apart?







Entering Hightown episode 5 on Starz, we know that Jackie is in some ways riding fairly high. She’s trying to work her way back into her career, and she’s also been able to prove further that she does have some investigative skills.

Yet, at the same time, there is that moment at the end of the episode that is very-much concerning. In the closing seconds, she took a shot at the bar. She’s broken her sobriety and with that in mind, there is a chance that things could fall apart in a big way. That was hinted at in the promo for the next new episode, as we see something akin to a fight break out at a party.

Jackie has to be careful — she’s not exactly out of the woods just yet when it comes to getting her life back together, and one misstep could make it all implode. She’s not also at a point just yet where she’s been able to speak with Krista, though she’s been closer to finding her than just about anyone else.

Meanwhile, this episode is going to feature all sorts of questions with Ray, including whether or not he’s really going to be effective when it comes to taking out some not-so-great people or if he’s too abrasive at times for his own good. It already feels like he’s gotten himself in too deep — and to be honest, we wish that there were some opportunities to see him interact a little bit more with Jackie. At the moment, we’d say that the lack of significant screen time between these characters is one of the weaknesses of what is by and large a really great show. There’s still time for them to be featured together … but we may have to wait a little while in order to see it.

