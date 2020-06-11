The Challenge season 35: Mattie Lynn Breaux eliminated







The Challenge season 35 is definitely living up to its reputation of being tough this season … and we’re also seeing some surprises already. Who else had Mattie Breaux going at this point in the season?

At the end of what felt like a very abbreviated episode tonight (one that started with a note on Dee given her recent dismissal from the franchise), the Floribama Shore cast member found her way out of the competition. She’s done for now, and we’ve come to know already that being eliminated on The Challenge now doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to be gone from the franchise forever. Also, she’s got enough of a reality TV resume for us to know that we’re going to have a chance to see her at some other point down the road.

The part of Mattie’s elimination that is of course so frustrating is knowing full well that she had an opportunity to eliminate Dee and it just didn’t end up happening. Not everyone was aware of everything that was going to be on now, obviously, when they were filming, but there was still totally a sentiment that there were a lot of people rooting for Dee to be gone. We understand further why MTV wanted to put that message at the start of the episode, given the likely anger that would come out of its conclusion. There is still a lot of time left in this season, and we’ll see precisely what the future holds.

So what’s coming up next time? Well, it already seems as though there’s going to be more drama around Josh … and we could also see the physical strain that this competition has on some people. Admittedly, it’s super weird trying to get into The Challenge when we’re mostly thinking about some of these people being on Big Brother 22 potentially.

