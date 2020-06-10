NCIS season 18: Three stories you can assume to see







We know that NCIS season 18 is coming to CBS — beyond just that, we also know that the writers’ room is now open! We know that there are a lot of plans that the creative team is working through, and there are also ones that are already set in stone.

As many of you out there may know already, season 17 wrapped up filming before the crew had a chance to finish everything that they set out to do. There are scripts that are being carried over to this fall (potentially), with the 400th episode being one of them.

So what do we feel confident is coming up, at least at the moment? Let’s go ahead and share some of that based on the information that we know.

1. The 400th episode story – This is largely going to be about the day that Gibbs and Ducky first met, or at least will flash back to it. Given that Mark Harmon and David McCallum are the last remaining cast members from the very beginning, it makes sense to shine the largest light on them at the moment.

2. The return of Delilah – We know that there were plans for a big storyline for her and McGee within the final episodes of the season, so presumably that will be carried over. There is also some hinting about it over on Steven Binder’s Twitter.

3. Whatever the season 17 finale story was planned to be – There’s no direct information as to what it would’ve been about, but odds are it will be folded in at some point — it may just look differently than it was first planned. A finale has to feel different than a story told in the middle of the season, and we’re left to wonder if it was going to be about the opioid trade or something else established over the past year or so.

There are other things we know are coming (including more fun plots for some will-they-or-won’t-they couples), but nothing concrete. It also does still feel like the door is open for more of Ziva down the road.

