NCIS season 18: The path ahead for Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop







What is going to be coming up for Ellie Bishop on NCIS season 18? We know that, at the moment, there are a lot of interesting directions that her story could take.

Every week, we've been coming to you and offering up various information as to what the future could hold for a wide array of different characters on the CBS show, and that includes Ellie here! Note that there are no spoilers within this article; everything is instead mere speculation.

1. What’s next for Bishop and Torres? – Anytime that you are talking about Bishop, this is inevitably going to be a focal point of conversation. This relationship has been evolving quite a bit as of late and when the dust settles, we are eager to see just what it looks like now. We don’t think that the two necessarily have to get together in order for the story to feel complete, but there has to be some movement.

2. How will she continue to train with Odette? – Watching this story play out could be really fun, given that it could explore in part the action-hero side of Ellie and give us something totally new and exciting to dive into.

3. Can she still communicate with Ziva? – As first established back in “She,” the two have an emotional understanding even though they never actually were on the show together at the same time. Even while Cote de Pablo’s character is away, it would be nice to see some of that communication and back-and-forth continue.

4. Can we revisit Bishop’s roots? – She’s from such a different part of the country than other team members and we’d love to revisit some of that in the future. There is something earthy and different about it versus the hustle of DC.

5. Can we get her and McGee talking about nerdy stuff more? – Please? They provide such a great counterpoint to characters like Gibbs or Torres, who could really care less about most of this stuff a lot of the time.

What do you want to see for Bishop coming up on NCIS season 18?

