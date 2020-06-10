Manifest season 3 renewal: Three reasons why it should happen







While NBC made decisions on a couple of their shows today in Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector and Perfect Harmony, there are some other series on the schedule we’re still in a waiting game on. What are they? Think along the lines of Manifest and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. We’re absolutely hoping for a better outcome here than with either Lincoln Rhyme or Perfect Harmony, but we’ve been around for long enough to know that nothing is guaranteed.

So why should NBC give Manifest another season? How could it benefit them? Within this piece, we’re offering up at least three simple reasons why it should be considered…

1. The ratings themselves – While this is not the #1 show on NBC by any means, Manifest is at least around average with some of its live numbers. When you then throw some of the DVR figures into the mix, it improves significantly and that audience is reason enough to entice the network to give this a go.

2. The cliffhanger! – Do you really want to end the season with that mystery revolving around the plane? We know that this isn’t going to be satisfying for a lot of people out there and we’re hoping that we can get some more answers … and NBC should want that too. The last thing they should want is to drive viewers away with a story that has no payoff.

3. The uniqueness of the show itself – Every network should want a wide array of programming, and one of the biggest selling points with Manifest is that it’s got a story and a vibe that is very much different than anything that we have elsewhere with NBC. Giving viewers a high-concept drama mixes things up from the rest of your programming.

We know that there are other considerations including cost that have to be looked at, but let’s cross our fingers and hope that in the end, the network makes the right choice.

Do you want to see a Manifest season 3 renewal happen at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

