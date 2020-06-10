Supernatural season 15: The first part is now on Netflix!







It’s rather unusual for shows in the middle of their season to arrive on Netflix, but that is precisely what is happening with Supernatural season 15. Or, that is at least the case here in the United States.

So why is this move happening? It must be a part of the contractual agreement that exists between The CW and the streaming service for some of their shows — Supernatural is one of the shows covered there and while this isn’t the entire season, it was clearly enough to qualify. Also, it’s possible that Warner Bros. and the network are hoping that this will lead to some more viewers getting hooked on the final episodes and developing more of an interest in watching them live.

Supernatural is in a rather fascinating position entering this fall, mostly in that it is one of the few shows that is out there that has for sure new episodes ready to go. The CW is acquiring some other programs to air at that point in the year, but many of them will have already aired elsewhere. It’s going to be an anchor for its final episodes — even though not all of them have been filmed yet. The hope is that by the time the last few installments would need to air, they will have been able to get back to work and finish up some of those stories. Multiple episodes are already shot and have been put together in post-production.

So enjoy the first half of Supernatural season 15, in the event you haven’t already — also, know that there is a lot of really exciting stuff coming up. This is probably going to be one of the most epic conclusions to any series out there. It’s hard to think of any other outcome when you are talking about a final showdown with Chuck at the center of it.

