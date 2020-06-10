America’s Got Talent dancer Amanda LaCount: Where have you seen her?







If you recognized dancer Amanda LaCount on America’s Got Talent tonight, there may be some reasons why. She has quite the history of performing on TV in various forms!

Take, for starters, the fact that Amanda has more than 260,000 followers on Instagram. or that she has some notable TV credits that include the likes of Dancing with the Stars and The Ellen Show. The fact that she has some notoriety should help her with this show — it gives her confidence! Also, we’ve never been one who really believed that you have to be totally undiscovered in order to do well here.

What we like about Amanda as a performer is, first and foremost, the enthusiasm that she brings to every single thing that she does. She’s got a great personality, she likes to have fun, and she’s confident in who she is. She also managed to get effusive praise from Simon Cowell, even if ultimately it took some convincing for her to move forward to the next round.

What do you think about Amanda LaCount’s performance on America’s Got Talent?

