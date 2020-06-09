The Resident season 4: Is work being done behind the scenes?







There’s a good chance you know already that The Resident season 4 is coming to Fox in the new year. It’s going to be a long wait, and we know that it may be easy to assume based on this that work is not being done for a while. It may be even easier to assume this given that technically, there are some episodes that were written for season 3 but didn’t get a chance to actually air.

Yet, we should note that there is no guarantee these episodes will air as they were previously written, and there is also still a need for the writers to look beyond them. That is why we are so pleased to note that the creative team is back at work! This was first confirmed in a post on Instagram by show executive producer Amy Holden Jones. The creative team will need to figure out how to handle the leftover episodes, and then also plan ahead for the future — whatever that is meant to look like.

Will filming on The Resident season 4 begin this fall? For the time being, that is the hope … but nothing is guaranteed. The next couple of months is going to be key to understanding what the future of the TV and film industry can be. There need to be measures put in place across the board to ensure the safety of everyone. Because of the medical expertise of the people behind the scenes on The Resident, they may be qualified to understand necessary parameters more than most … but we’re all still learning through this process. It’s an important thing to keep in mind and it is always better to err on the side of caution.

