World of Dance video: MDC 3 audition with ‘Apologize’ routine







One of the most interesting things about World of Dance as a series is that there is a real sense of variance. You can have solo dancers, but also duos, trios, and groups. It allows you a chance to see performers and routines represented in perhaps a different way than you’ve ever seen before.

MDC 3 is a prime example of that. We feel like we’ve seen plenty of contemporary dancers on this series over the years, but it is very rare for us to see three performers in the style all at once. It allows you a chance to see a very different story, and that’s precisely what we have here as they all get together for a performance of “Apologize.” There’s a real sense of power to it, but also fluidity of movement. It’s what you would want to see from a contemporary routine with a number of different surprises thrown into the mix, as well.

So will MDC 3 have an opportunity to move further into the competition? Unless these judges are seeing something that we’re not, it feels unlikely that this is the end of their journey. They will probably have a chance to come up with some other thrilling routines, and our advice at the moment is very simple — push the envelope. Try to find ways to give us more routines that look and feel different. Emphasize the story, since this is how people connect with dances of this style. There have been enough dancers on these shows over the years that movement alone is not going to be enough.

Be sure to check out the show tonight on NBC for some other dancers beyond MDC 3 — there’s still so much more to come this season! Hopefully, there are a few surprises every single step of the way.

