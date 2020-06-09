Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, 2 others fired







Today, Bravo made it very clear that they are cleaning house when it comes to Vanderpump Rules. Or, to be specific, they are cleaning up contestants who have a history of controversial and racist actions.

In a statement today per Variety, Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not return, with the same thing being said for newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

In the case of Schroeder and Doute, the firing stems back to cast member Faith Stowers making it clear that Stassi and Kristen reported her to the police in the past for a crime that she had nothing to do with at all. (It was connected to a Daily Mail article in 2018, where a black woman was pictured who was not Stowers.) Stassi also recently was dropped by both her agency and public-relations firm. Boyens and Caprioni, meanwhile, are being fired after offensive posts surfaced on social media.

In the case of all of these dismissals, they speak to a problem both for the fired cast members but then also major networks and production companies. It is something that feels pervasive at the moment, with there not being adequate vetting of everyone’s history on social media and in publicized aspects of their lives. Some bookings could be stopped before the cast members even sign on the dotted line; others, meanwhile, can be resolved with a quick investigation.

The hope moving forward now is that more stringent anti-racism policies are implemented all across the board, and that what we’re seeing now is not indicative of some temporary desire for people to clean up their act due to current events. These changes need to stick since otherwise, there is no real progress. We’re left instead with reactionary moves that feel more like pandering than a serious commitment to make the world better and more equal for all.

What do you think about Bravo making these changes to Vanderpump Rules?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Bravo.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







