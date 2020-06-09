Blindspot season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Madeline’s son enter the picture







Blindspot season 5 episode 7 is slated to air on NBC when you get around to Thursday, June 25, and it could be a chance to learn about the past of a few different cast members. In particular, it could be a deep dive into all things Madeline.

What do we know about this character? Other than that she is the Big Bad at the center of a lot of the chaos of the series, and that she has plans to move up the political ranks, there are a lot of holes that need to be filled in. Take, for example, learning more about some of the people who are a part of her life in some capacity. This includes her son, who will be tied to an interesting mission at the heart of this episode.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Blindspot season 5 episode 7 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead

06/25/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : In an effort to stop Madeline from shipping two planes full of ZIP to the US, the the team splits up into a high-stakes undercover mission where they intercept Madeline’s son. Meanwhile, Madeline interrogates an old ally to get information on Kurt and the team.

This synopsis clearly signals that Madeline is not going away on Blindspot anytime soon, though we’re not sure if anyone out there really assumed that she would be. In order to make the end of this season as exciting as humanly possible, you need high stakes. This is something that the writers are clearly committing to, and the more we learn about Madeline, the more dangerous some of the final battles will be.

