Outlander star Sam Heughan will announce ‘exciting’ news on GMA







There’s something interesting transpiring tomorrow on Good Morning America, and it’s going to have a good bit to do with Outlander!

In a new post on Twitter, Sam Heughan himself confirmed that he will be appearing on the ABC morning talk show with what he labels to be “exciting” news. Given that he tags the show’s network, and that the official Outlander page retweeted it, it’s fair to say that it has a thing or two to do with the series.

So what could the news be? There are a few different possibilities. It may have something to do with promoting the upcoming season 5 DVD/Blu-Ray, but that may be unlikely given that current Amazon listings have it coming out later this year. It could have to do with a renewal for season 7, given that this is something that a lot of people have been hoping for! Could it be the announcement of a spin-off? Maybe, but it would be odd for Sam to be the person to announce this. Since he is a star of the main series, odds are he wouldn’t be able to star in any off-shoot. Regardless of whatever it is, we hope that it’s worth this hype!

We know already that Outlander will be coming back for a season 6, and there’s a reasonably good chance that filming will begin on that later this year. Much like everything else in the world right now, it is dependent on the current health crisis and everything that is going on in the world. We know that safety will be a top priority; our hope is that if everything continues to progress forward, we will still see new episodes at some point in 2021.

Rest assured that once there is more information out there on Outlander and the future, we’ll have it for you here.

What do you think Sam Heughan could be announcing on Good Morning America?

By the wonders of modern technology (and a little magic) see you on @GMA tomorrow!!

Exciting news…@Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/f1flQwclPU — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 9, 2020

