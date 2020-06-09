Stargirl episode 5 spoilers: ‘Hourman & Dr. Mid-Nite’







Ready for Stargirl episode 5 to arrive on The CW/DC Universe next week? This is one that will revolve in part around adding more people to the Justice Society of America — the new version, anyway. She starts that off this time around with Wildcat, but her work is currently far from done. There are some more metaphorical t’s that need to be crossed here, and that means trying to find new versions of Hourman and also Dr. Mid-Nite. Hence, the title for this upcoming episode.

In addition to this being a fantastic episode around the next generation of heroes, this is also a Halloween episode! Sure, we’re a little bit far away from October 31, but maybe this is an episode that you can watch at some other point down the road.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Stargirl episode 5 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

HALLOWEEN IN BLUE VALLEY – As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets her sights on recruiting more members to the Justice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) finds himself one step closer to learning which ISA members may be in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, a search for Rick (Cameron Gellman) leads Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Beth (Anjelika Washington) to Cindy Burman’s (Meg DeLacy) Halloween party. David Straiton directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#105). Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone and Christopher James Baker also star. Original airdate 6/16/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the time we reach the end of this episode, we have a feeling that the JSA is going to be a little bit closer to being complete … at least in some shape or form. This will lead us into at least some other stories moving forward this season, which should all prove exciting in their own right. There are so many directions still that the series can go in!

