Hartley Sawyer fired from The Flash over deeply offensive tweets







In the wake of sweeping change going on in this country, there are also big changes happening on The Flash. Today, The CW alongside Warner Bros. TV, Berlanti Productions, and showrunner Eric Wallace announced that they are firing Hartley Sawyer over the resurfacing of old tweets that showed a pattern of racist, misogynistic, and homophobic behavior.

Here is what the following parties had to say in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation … Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.”

Wallace himself issued a statement on Sawyer’s comments, which you can read at the bottom of this article alongside an apology from the actor himself, who was first posted last week. He also vowed to bring “permanent change” to the work environment on the show, including working to tell more diverse stories. This is one of those occasions where actions will speak louder than words. Removing Sawyer from the show is one step, but there is more work to be done. That includes work in the writers’ room to celebrate inclusiveness, but also within the stories on the show itself.

One other thing that needs to change with the show is the vetting of actors prior to them signing on. All of Sawyer’s offensive comments were made prior to him signing on, and were there proper practices in place, he could have never been brought on board and the entire situation now could have been avoided.

What do you think about The Flash deciding to remove Hartley Sawyer at this time? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for more news. (Photo: The CW.)

My statement regarding Hartley Sawyer and THE FLASH. pic.twitter.com/hni0MxOWZU — Eric Wallace (@ewrote) June 8, 2020

