LA’s Finest season 2 premiere date pushed back at last second







We know that there are plenty of shows out there that are being pushed back and delayed for various reasons, but the situation around LA’s Finest is a little bit different.

Today, the second season of the Gabrielle Union – Jessica Alba series was supposed to launch on Spectrum Originals. Yet, that didn’t happen. Now, the plan is to launch the season at a later date. The episodes are set up to launch whenever Spectrum wants them to.

So why the delay? More than likely, it has to do with real-life events and protests/sentiments towards the police. There may be a feeling that this is not a show that viewers are particularly keen to watch right now, so this is a move with current events in mind. If they were to launch today, odds are there would not be a big willingness for a lot of people to aggressively promote the show. The last-second change may irk a number of fans expecting to see it today, but we do understand the reasoning behind it when the dust settles.

Eventually, we do expect that LA’s Finest season 2 will premiere. After all, Fox is planning on airing the show on Mondays this fall as a fill-in during this global health crisis. There are a lot of viewers who still haven’t seen the series and it will provide the network a program featuring some big-name stars. This is going to represent Fox making the most of there being about a thousand or so different programs on the air at any given time. There is just a ton of content out there that viewers have not seen as of yet.

Beyond this show, Union is also currently generating headlines for a number of other reasons — she recently filed a complaint over her exit from America’s Got Talent after one season on the air.

