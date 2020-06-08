Big Brother 22: Different ‘all-star’ concepts that could be considered







Earlier today, the news first came out that Big Brother 22 could very well be an all-star season. Isn’t that exciting? It’s still unclear if the season could actually happen, but it makes sense as to why the producers could want it. The process of casting is slightly easier given the current health crisis, and it may also give them reliable houseguests at a time in which CBS really can’t afford too many other in-house controversies.

For some more Big Brother news in video form, be sure to watch out our latest thoughts on the all-stars subject below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

Yet, here is the problem — getting a crop of 16 top-tier players to come back. Some may decline due to work commitments. Others, meanwhile, may not want to play at this risky a time. Playing this show is a huge time commitment, and we don’t want to see an all-stars label brandished on here unless the returning players are genuinely stars.

With that in mind, let’s lay out here a few different ideas the show could and should think about.

1. Big Brother Second Chance – Technically, CBS employed some of this for Big Brother All-Stars already. You could have a public vote again for a returning player season, only this time let fans choose the entire cast. It worked well for Survivor and it could expand the field beyond just All-Stars and into notable houseguests who maybe weren’t the best players.

2. Big Brother pre-jury – A whole season full of players who didn’t make it super-far. It could be fun given a lot of pre-jurors are huge personalities, but how appealing would this be to casual fans? We have a hard time seeing it.

3. Big Brother: Fans vs. Favorites – It doesn’t have to be this per se, but given that casting has happened already for this season, it’s feasible that the show could divide things up between newbies and returning players. It’s not necessarily what we want … but it’s still something that they could very well do.

Related News – Be sure to get more of the all-star chatter

What sort of theme could you see for season 22 of Big Brother?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







