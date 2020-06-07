Big Brother 22 may end up being all-star season, per reports







If you were hoping for Big Brother 22 to feature some returning players, we do come bearing some details.

As first reported by Alex Kidwell on Twitter and then Us Weekly today, CBS is looking at turning this new season, the 20th anniversary of the series, into an All-Stars. We feel like there would be a number of reasons for this, including the ease it would provide production during this health crisis (remember that it’s harder to arrange in-person meetings with new players) and then also the success of Survivor: Winners at War this year. Are they going to be able to find enough big names? That’s the big question mark, given that the US report notes that multiple big players have already declined an invite for a wide array of reasons.

Are there some big challenges with doing a season now? For sure. Players would have to quarantine for a substantial period of time in advance of the show starting and, beyond just that, anything in this current climate is risky. If there aren’t enough big names cast CBS could always go back to the plan of having newbies on board — nothing at the moment is set in stone. Our sentiment is that the earliest we could see a season of the show on is mid-to-late July, given everything that needs to be done as a precaution. CBS’ fall schedule may not start on time, so we could envision Big Brother running later tan usual. Plans could come together over the next few weeks now that California has issued a start date for productions again.

The final thing we’ll say at the moment on this subject is the following: If we’re going to have an all-star season, we really hope CBS does its due diligence to ensure that there are not players cast with a history of anything offensive. This can be easily vetted and after everything last summer, we need a season that can be fun, celebratory, and more about the game rather than controversy and horrible comments and behavior.

