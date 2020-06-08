Is Scott Cavalheiro leaving Good Witch? Could Adam actually die?







Entering tonight’s Good Witch season 5 episode, there are all sorts of questions that need to be wondered. Take, for example, if Scott Cavalheiro is leaving the show.

We’ll admit that at first glance, we weren’t too worried about it. It just feels like too sad a thing for this show to just kill the Adam character off during surgery. Yet, this is a show that is about comfort in a lot of ways, and we understand the fear impulse that goes along with a character being in jeopardy. Anything can happen when you go into surgery, and while this show is about magic, at the same time there is also so much more at work here. Every show has its own unique set of rules.

Tonight’s episode should serve as a means of answering most questions about Adam’s fate — be sure to check back, as we’ll have more updates as the story progresses.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news as to what lies ahead on Good Witch

What do you think is going to happen to Adam on Good Witch moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







