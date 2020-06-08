NCIS: New Orleans season 7: Should we expect 24 episodes?







At the moment, it’s understandable if you’re craving more of NCIS: New Orleans on CBS. It’s been months since the season came to a close, and it did so in a rather sudden fashion with a finale that was not necessarily planned in advance.

So now, we look forward and start to wonder what the future holds … and also when the series can come back on the air.

The first thing worth noting is that for now, the plan is to still have 24 episodes for NCIS: New Orleans season 7. Can that change at any given moment? Sure, but we’re not at the point where it is changing yet. Note that these episodes would probably include the episodes that were previously written and planned for season 6, unless those episodes are scrapped altogether. We won’t see 24 episodes filmed plus them more than likely, at that would take too much time and energy to be done.

Now, let’s get to the next order of business — when the show could actually come on the air. Since the series films in Louisiana rather than Los Angeles, there is no guarantee that it will be able to utilize the same filming schedule as the other two NCIS shows. It may carve more of its own path and we will see where things come down with that. If the series can start filming in August, there’s a good chance that an early October premiere could be possible. We imagine that this is what CBS would want, given that it would help to ensure that a full season could theoretically be shot and then air from the fall leading up to next May.

Given that NCIS: New Orleans is one of the tentpole series over at CBS, we’re sure that the network would like to tell as many different stories as possible moving forward. It’s all going to be based, though, on safety — hopefully, we’ll see the crew back in action later this year.

