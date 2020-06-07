Beyond Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, there are hopes for more







Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is poised to arrive on the Peacock streaming service on July 15, and this is going to bring so many of your favorites back together. Timothy Omundson is going to be playing a major role as Carlton Lassiter, and in that way, it may feel even more like the original USA Network show than even the first movie did.

We’re excited to be less than a month and a half away from the movie airing, and beyond just that, we’re equally excited to know that there are still hopes for more down the road. There may not be any guarantee of future movies, but creator Steve Franks had the following (per Variety) to say in lighthearted fashion on the subject while at an ATX Television Festival virtual panel on Sunday:

“Even on the pilot, I was saying we’re going to do five seasons and a movie, and as we got past five seasons we had to just start upping our expectations … Then we stopped speculating on the seasons and I added it to six movies. So we got eight seasons, six movies; we’re in two. I think if we start speaking it into existence, it’ll start to happen.”

We’re going to start getting overly excited if we are to think that there will be four more movies beyond this current one … but a third? We’re certainly intrigued about that possibility. This still feels like a perfect side project for all of the cast to do once every couple of years. Everyone has busy schedules and it’s hard to ever picture a full-on series revival, but this is a way to keep the show’s legacy alive. It’s fun, irreverent, and it allows us an opportunity to dive into something so nostalgic for a lot of people out there. To think, it’s been years now since the original show ended! It still feels like yesterday, alas…

