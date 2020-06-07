Outlander season 6: One interesting factor in filming timeline







At this point, there’s a chance that you’ve seen the reports that Outlander season 6 may not film until the fall. This is understandable for a wide array of reasons, given the current health crisis and the amount of lead-up time such a situation would require.

There are actually some benefits to filming this time of year, if production chooses to do this … but there’s no guarantee that we’ll see them play out on the show itself.

For another look at the future of Outlander in video form, remember to watch some of our latest thoughts below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more insight soon enough…

Take, for example, utilizing the weather to the fullest. Do you try to take advantage of more of a wintry climate for a couple of episodes? This was difficult to do in season 5 given that production timeline, but here, it’s possible that the entirety of the winter will be spent on-set for the cast and crew. We’re more than fine seeing this show try to showcase as many different seasons as possible, as it adds to the overall look and feel of the series. We know that there could be snow all around Fraser’s Ridge in the colder months … but the challenge could be presenting it on-screen. These are not easy things to film all of the time, let alone trying to find a way to create continuity from one scene to the next. There are reasons why shows don’t often showcase such wintry weather.

While there are advantages to showing a wide array of weather on Outlander on-screen, this same weather could also cause more challenges when it comes to how the show is filming in general. Will it take longer to shoot season 6 than season 5 because of certain conditions? There are some scenes that can be shot indoors on some of the series’ established locations, but for others, it does remain necessarily that the cast gets out there in the thick of it.

For now, we’re projecting that Outlander will start in the fall and then wrap up in the spring … hopefully in time for a premiere in either the summer or the fall of 2021. There could be other factors beyond the weather that factor into the story coming up, and we’ll examine those over time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the future of Roger

What do you most want to see in regards to Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







