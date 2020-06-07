





Is Killing Eve new tonight on BBC America? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that … and then also discuss the future of the series.

We don’t want to spend too much time within this article beating around the bush, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the series coming on the network tonight, and there’s a pretty sensible reason for it. Last week was the finale! There isn’t any more story for the foreseeable future and you’ll be waiting for a good while to see what’s coming up next.

So how long, exactly, should we be expect to wait? Think in terms of spring 2021, at the earliest. At the moment, production on season 4 has not been delayed, but that’s mostly because there were never any plans for the show to film this summer. If work gets underway later this year, there is a chance at a premiere in April or May of next year. We know that there is a new showrunner next year, and we think that there are also going to be opportunities aplenty to explore the relationship between Eve and Villanelle.

Entering the new batch of episodes, we wouldn’t be surprised if there is an us-against-the-world sort of vibe with these upcoming stories. These two could team up to take down the 12, at least if Jodie Comer’s character can be convinced to do that. Eve is one of the only people in her life who truly understands her, and maybe there will be an understanding that the two may need each other in order to move forward.

