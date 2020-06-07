NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Will Renee Felice Smith return as Nell?







As we approach NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiering (hopefully) this fall, there are a number of things worth wondering about. For the sake of this article, though, the attention is front and center on Renee Felice Smith and her character of Nell Jones.

The first thing that is worth noting now is that there is no direct evidence that Smith is leaving the show for good. We know that Nell temporarily left the team in season 11, as she wondered whether or not her heart was in it anymore. Hetty agreed to let her go on leave, and it’s the sort of thing that could lead to a permanent resignation. We just don’t think that this is actually going to happen. For starters, this story was created so that Smith could have some time away to work on a different project. It doesn’t have anything to do with the show wanting the character to be gone from this world.

Who knows? Maybe if season 11 had finished production as was planned, we would have seen Nell again before the end. Yet, because of the global health crisis, the character never got a chance to come back. We personally think that it’s going to happen moving forward — as a matter of fact, she could return even sooner in terms of episodes than she originally was planning. A lot of that will depend on whether or not the show will re-write some of the scripts that they had planned for the end of this past season.

So provided that Nell comes back (which seems likely), we hope that we have some more opportunities to see the character shine. She and Eric both have to figure out what their lives are going to look like outside NCIS, personally first and then maybe romantically later. They’ve just been adrift as of late, which makes some sense when you think about what they’ve gone through. We’re just hoping for an opportunity where things change moving forward for them.

