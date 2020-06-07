Batwoman season 2: Boss explains not recasting Kate Kane character







Why isn’t Batwoman recasting Kate Kane? We know that this is a question on a lot of minds at the moment, and for many reasons. We know that Ruby Rose has exited the series after one season, but so much of the story was geared around this character. We really saw most of the show through her lens and it’s going to be strange and jarring to shake things up now. A new character is going to put on the famous cowl at some point early on in season 2.

So why do this? Well, according to executive producer Caroline Dries, this has a lot to do with how strange and jarring it would be in the event that the show suddenly stuck a new face on a character we already know and love. Here’s what she told her former Vampire Diaries colleague Julie Plec in a new ATX Television Festival virtual interview (per TVLine):

“To be honest with you, I did consider the ‘soap opera version’ [of recasting] for a hot minute, because selfishly we already had a couple episodes written, and transition-wise it would be seamless … But upon further reflection — and I think [Arrowverse EP] Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call — he’s like, ‘I think we should just reboot Batwoman as a different character.’

“[To go along with paying] respect to everything that Ruby [Rose] put into the Kate Kane character, it also helps the audience, because we’re not asking them to address ‘the elephant in the room.'”

Yet, you are forcing them to try and deal with the fact that there is going to be a totally new character leading the show and we have to imagine that it’s going to take an adjustment period. The new character is tentatively named Ryan Wilder (this could just be a code), and she’s not going to be anywhere near the same character of Kate Kane. The show will differentiate them quickly, and it remains to be see just how she will stand out within this world.

What do you think about Batwoman bringing on board a new character?

