Batwoman season 2: Kate Kane will not be recast; meet ‘Ryan Wilder’







We’ve already had one big Batwoman surprise over the last several weeks courtesy of the departure of Ruby Rose. Now, we’ve got another. As it turns out, the main role of Kate Kane will not be recast and someone else will take on the role instead.

According to a report from Decider, the CW series is going to be looking for a new character to fill the role left by Kate on the show. This may alleviate some concerns that they have about just casting someone who looks similar to Rose; it gives casting a lot more creativity when it comes to who they want to bring on board. (News of the change first kicked off in a since-deleted threat on Reddit.)

So who is the character? For now, they go by the name of Ryan Wilder. This may just be a placeholder name, so don’t get too attached to it for now. Here is what the official character description has to say about her:

“She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her … With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

The challenge with moving in this direction is that it almost reboots most of the first season — this character can’t just fit in to every aspect of Kate’s life, and the show’s going to have to figure out some ways to pivot. This is a risk — a huge one — but we’re eager to see what comes as a result of it.

