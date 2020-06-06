Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 fall schedule debate: Why the hold up?







At the moment, we’re at a time of unprecedented flux when it comes to the entire television industry. Nothing is altogether certain when it comes to when shows are going to be filming, let alone premiering on the air.

Yet, when you look at what The CW, CBS, and Fox are doing, they’ve at least set up approximate schedules. For example, we know that CBS is planning to launch NCIS, Survivor, FBI, and more shows this fall … at least for the time being. Meanwhile, Fox and The CW are holding some of their big hits like 9-1-1, The Flash, and more until early next year.

So what’s going on when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19? ABC is one of two networks (alongside NBC) who hasn’t released their fall plans as of yet, and there is a pretty interesting debate as to what they are waiting for. We think there’s one clear reason why time-frames for some of these shows aren’t being announced — networks don’t really know for sure.

If we were ABC, obviously we’d love to have both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 back on the air in late September/October. There are still a couple of months to figure things out. Scripts can be written and from there, you see where things go in the country. There may be a fear of announcing a fall schedule with both shows on it, only to then end up delaying them and disappointing fans. Meanwhile, you also don’t want to say they’re premiering in early 2021 only to later change your mind and decide to bring the shows on in the fall. That creates a different sort of confusion.

In some cases patience is best, and that is clearly what ABC is looking to exercise right now with these shows. The same goes for A Million Little Things, Dancing with the Stars, and many other shows on schedule.

When do you want to see Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 back?

