Grey’s Anatomy season 17: What could be next for Richard Webber?







As we approach Grey’s Anatomy season 17 airing in the fall, the story of one Richard Webber is going to be fantastic. It has to be, judging from the way that season 16 wrapped up!

As you may recall, the situation for James Pickens Jr.’s character for much of season 16 was a perilous one. He was fighting an unknown diagnosis, one that was causing him to lose his grasp on reality. It came on far too fast to be dementia, and it turned out that it was something that could be fixed.

The good news is that Richard is better; the bad news, meanwhile, is that there are some parts of his life now that are very much messy.

1. The state of things with Richard and Catherine – Is there anything that can be healed here? Remember that Catherine basically bought up Pac-North as revenge and took a hospital away from him. That’s not an easy thing to recover from, and the only reason why things were a little better as of late was because Richard didn’t have a clear mind.

2. An improvement with Maggie – There’s been so much family tension here as of late and in general, we’d just like to see the two characters spend more time together. Maggie needs a substantial story early on in season 17, and one of the most exciting ideas on this end is exploring the two of them finding a way to partner up more medically and create some more substantial bonds.

3. What will Richard’s role be at the hospital? – In general, it feels like it changes fairly often. We do want to see him doing more of what he does best but, at the same time, also have it be a process. Unless there is some substantial time jump, it shouldn’t just be business as usual.

4. A huge story for Webber, Meredith, and Bailey – They are the only three original cast members left. We don’t need the show to honor them every single episode, but we do think it’s important for producers to acknowledge their overall value to the show whenever they can.

What do you think is coming for Richard Webber on Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

Let us know your early thoughts on the subject below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

