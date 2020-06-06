Stargirl episode 4 promo: When Yolanda becomes Wildcat…







Stargirl episode 4 is airing on The CW this coming Tuesday, and can we say already that we appreciate this show having guts? It’s really not afraid to push the envelope and take us in some surprising directions — and also make Icicle into the most evil villain imaginable within the span of a single hour.

Given that this is already one of biggest pleasant surprises in the superhero world in a while, we’re very much curious to see what the show does now with Wildcat. It seems as though Yolanda is going to be recruited into the “new” Justice Society of America by Courtney, who is eager to expand the team now after seeing what Icicle did to Zarick’s son on this past episode. She doesn’t want the legacy of the old group to die and clearly, she’s not going to be waiting around.

One of the things that we do have to expect after getting Yolanda on board, though, is some misfortune. Just because someone seems like a natural in the whole superhero game doesn’t mean that they necessarily are. Wildcat’s going to screw things up. Courtney will make some big mistakes. These are teenagers effectively having to take on issues that are of life and death. Episode 3 was a good reminder of that, but we don’t think that it’s going to be the only reminder.

Moving forward, our hope is that we’ll be able to see other new members of the JSA start to come to fruition, and that we can set the stage for some epic battles at the end of this season. There’s still a small-town charm to the show that is exciting, and we hope that there’s a way to keep that present even as the stakes get larger and more threats start to emerge.

If you’re not watching already, be sure to catch up! There are some extended versions of episodes available on DC Universe.

