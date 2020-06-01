Stargirl episode 4 spoilers: Courtney’s recruiting in ‘Wildcat’







Are you interested in learning about what’s coming on Stargirl episode 4? Next week’s new episode on The CW/DC Universe is entitled “Wildcat.” What can you expect? Just think in terms of Courtney doing what she can to create a new Justice Society of America. This is going to be a fun story in some ways, since it’s going to combine the energy and excitement that we’ve seen with Stargirl and then adding someone else to the mix.

Basically, for those of you who have been waiting to see Yolanda have a larger role in the story, this episode will serve as that opportunity. This is almost another origin story that we’re lumping into some of the others that we’ve seen on the show as of late.

Want more details? Below, CarterMatt has the full Stargirl episode 4 synopsis with additional news on what lies ahead:

THE FIRST RECRUIT – After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America – starting with Yolanda (Yvette Monreal). Elsewhere, Pat’s (Luke Wilson) suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town’s residents. Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Christopher James Baker also star. Rob Hardy directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#104). Original airdate 6/9/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We know that there are some other characters who will get their own “origin” stories over the course of the next several weeks, and hopefully this will just serve as a way to keep building this show’s audience. We’re starting to understand more of why The CW wanted to air this show to go along with DC Universe — it’s fun! It also deserves the largest audience possible.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news all about the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







