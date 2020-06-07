Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 8 spoilers: ‘Hide and Seek’







Next week, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 8 is going to deliver a story entitled “Hide and Seek.” What can you expect throughout? As we get to the end of this season, we’re going to see events come to a head. Take, for example, the tension between Lewis and Townsend. Characters will go head to head, and others are going to prepare to have that happen. Take, for example, what’s going to be happening with Linda.

One of the things that is so interesting about this episode in advance has to do with the episode title itself: “Hide and Seek.” For a show that is so dark and stuffed full of so many crazy events and complicated lore, it’s interesting that the title is so innocent.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 8 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

Lewis confronts Townsend in his office; Tiago interrogates Adelaide; Rio begs Mateo to forget his old family and embrace her and the Pachucos; Peter visits Linda at the asylum, only to find her ready for war.

Here, of course, is your cursory reminder that the show is worth watching either live or shortly after the fact — also, tell your friends and family! It still remains to be seen if this is going to be back for another season and we are entering what we like to think is the stretch run. The more that viewers can see the show and praise it now, the higher the odds for something more a little bit later on down the road. (At the very least, don’t we need Natalie Dormer showing off so many different talents? It’s one of the best things about the show.)

