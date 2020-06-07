Billions season 5 episode 7 spoilers: The midseason finale







Next week on Billions season 5 episode 7, prepare yourself for a lot of drama … and also a spot where characters face key choices. In “The Limitless S–t” (great title), Axe is going to do what he can to take some steps forward while going about it in a rather unusual way. It wouldn’t be Bobby Axelrod if he just went around things in a typical form … would it? This is the sort of character who wants to keep you guessing.

Beyond just any individual story with Axe or another character, the most important thing to note is this: We’re gearing up for the midseason finale. After this installment wraps, we could be waiting until later this year or longer to see how things wrap up. Like many other shows out there, the global health crisis has caused production to stop for the time being. Maybe it will come back later in the fall and if so, there’s a chance that it could wrap things up near the end of the year on Showtime. You’re going to be stuck waiting for a while — that much is clear.

Want a few more details about the story itself? Then remember to see the Billions season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

Axe makes big plays with an unconventional source of inspiration. Chuck goes to desperate lengths for family. Tensions rise in Wendy’s relationships. Chuck and Sacker manipulate a past collaborator. Taylor steps up and takes charge.

Before this episode comes to a close, we expect to see at least some big swings for a few different characters. Maybe Chuck will get closer to taking down Axe … or maybe Axe does himself in to some degree. It’s much too early to tell for the time being what’s going to happen here. Because filming was forced to shut down early, there may not be a conventional cliffhanger here at all. It may just very well feel like a typical episode, not that there is anything wrong with that at all.

