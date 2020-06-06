Mayans MC season 3 premiere date: Will it be pushed back at FX?







We know that there are a lot of people out there interested to see Mayans MC season 3 on FX down the road. We were honestly hoping that the show was going to be back this fall. For now, though, that doesn’t appear to be happening.

Typically, new episodes of the Sons of Anarchy sequel tend to film in late spring/early summer, and we’re not at a point yet where we can foresee the show getting back into production over the next few weeks. There are a lot of logistical challenges that need to worked out in order to ensure that the cast and crew are safe. This is a show with a lot of cast members and a wide array of locations; it’s not as easy as just socially distancing everyone and calling it a day.

So, for now, it feels incredibly unlikely that the show will premiere in September as it has in the past. At the moment, the earliest we could see it back is November … and that is only in the event that it starts filming within a couple of months. We could easily see a delay until early 2021 just to make sure that everyone has some time to adjust to this new world and all of the limitations that are brought on by it.

What we definitely know is this — with everything we’ve learned about EZ Reyes’ family, and also that apparent death of a SAMCRO member in the finale, we are in for a season that is stuffed full of fireworks. This show does have its fair share of challenges, as well, given that it will be the first without Kurt Sutter on board.

