Yellowstone season 3: Can Rip and Beth be together the full season?







There are a lot of various reasons to be excited about Yellowstone season 3. To us, though, one of the biggest has to do with Rip and Beth. They’re one of the most fascinating relationships within the whole world of the show, mostly because they have that perfect mix of romance with salt-and-of-the-earth grit. They’re realistic while also existent within this heightened world. They each have deep struggles and trauma, but they bring something different out in each other.

We understand entering the new season that there may be some tantalizing reasons to throw drama into their relationship. Take, for example, the simple fact that this is a world where it is easy to sew distrust between characters. Sometimes, it feels easier and more convenient to do that than it does finding a way to keep people together.

Yet, isn’t that a part of what makes bringing these two characters together interesting? It’s the idea of how to keep them together when they have ranch responsibilities and enormous threats to take on. It puts another layer of dimension into what is undoubtedly a complicated show and that’s fascinating. The Bunkhouse will be facing new threats coming up in season 3, and for Beth, one of her big adversaries will be Josh Holloway’s character of Roarke. He’s got knowledge of the land, education, and a lot of money. He’s also not like the Beck brothers and can’t be handled in anywhere near the same way.

Through all of the chaos, we just hope that these two characters do still have some sort of grounding force, some way to stabilize themselves amidst the surrounding storm. It can be very-much difficult to find peace on this ranch but through each other, they can at least feel like someone has their back. We’ll see what the future holds, but these are ideas we are actively thinking about.

