Yellowstone season 3 spoilers: Josh Holloway will make impact early







There are a number of big things to be excited about when it comes to Yellowstone season 3, and some revolve around Josh Holloway. The former Lost star has a prominent role this time around as Roarke, a powerful hedge-fund guy who is going to be heading to the Duttons’ neck of the woods with a very particular plan in mind.

So how quickly are we going to be seeing him play a significant part in the story? Based on early details that we’ve got, it’s going to be sooner rather than later. For more just check out some details that we’ve got below on season 3 episode 2, which carries with it the title of “Freight Trains and Monsters”:

Jamie starts a new job; Beth comes to a realization about Market Equities and visits Roarke; Rip searches for another ranch hand; a livestock agent goes too far.

Intrigued just yet? We know that we are, especially since we know that Yellowstone is going to constantly find new ways to twist and push the envelope with some of their stories. It may have some of the sensibilities of a Western, but it infuses some of them with a modern energy and a real desire to try to be rebellious when it can. We know that in the early going, we are going to still be seeing a lot of ranch try to recover from what happened with the Beck brothers, and that’s not going to be easy. Meanwhile, we do think that Jamie’s skeletons are all going to find a way to rise to the forefront. We’re excited to see what happens over the course of the weeks and months ahead.

The premiere episode of Yellowstone season 3 airs on Sunday, June 21 — it’s almost here! We know that there are some big moments that will come with that, including Roarke’s introduction.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you want to see early on when it comes to Yellowstone season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around for some other news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







