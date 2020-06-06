Hannibal arrives on Netflix, and we still want a season 4







We’ve been waiting a long time for Hannibal to arrive on Netflix. Why? It’s because some other people may finally have a chance to experience it.

For years now, we’ve considered Bryan Fuller’s adaptation of the classic source material to be an unparalleled gem. The writing is stellar, the visuals are top-notch, and both Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen are on another level. It’s a psychological thriller, a character study, and also a twisted love story all thrown into one. You can see seeds in modern shows like Killing Eve that sprouted from the work that was done here. While Hannibal Lecter was hardly a new character for this show, Fuller and Mikkelsen made him into something spectacular.

While every episode of the series has its merits, we’d argue that season 2, in particular the season 2 finale, is among the most remarkable bit of entertainment you’re going to find. We could run through this now and do a whole list of installments that are worth recommending, but we just have to say to watch the whole thing all the way through. It’s dark and twisted and haunting and sublime. It combines genres and ideas in a way that only Fuller can.

At this point, we recognize that the odds of a season 4 are probably slim; yet, the show’s arrival on Netflix is enough to keep that slightest bit of hope alive. This could expose enough viewers to the show that maybe the streaming service would be interested in doing something more. In between this and the impending CBS series Clarice, all of a sudden there is attention on this brand in a way there hasn’t been in years. NBC’s cancellation was sad so many years ago because it was so painfully clear there was more story to tell. There’s definitely a lot left open from the source material.

For the time being, let’s just keep the message simple: Watch Hannibal. It’s well worth your time, worth your praise, and it could also make you think about human relationships in a way that you haven’t in ages. Also, it may very well have the best cliffhanger ending imaginable.

Are you hoping that something more comes out of Hannibal being on Netflix?

