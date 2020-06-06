Absentia season 3 teaser: A message from Stana Katic’s Emily







Absentia season 3 is going to be arriving at some point soon. How soon? It really depends on where you are. It seems like in some territories, the Stana Katic series is going to be premiering in July; elsewhere, you may have to wait a little bit longer.

The one thing that we can say is this: The latest teaser for the new season below (via Twitter and AXN Brasil) is chilling, intense, and the message contains many familiar motifs with this show. Think along the lines of water, drowning, loss, and also coping with trauma and the aftermath. Emily Byrne (Katic) survived years away from the world that she knew and since returning, she’s tried to figure out what her life should be. She’s dealt with betrayal, more pain, but ultimately still looks for her own version of a normal life.

Here is what the narration at the heart of the promo says:

It only takes one second to lose everything. To be out of air, and understand that everyone moved on, leaving you to either become a ghost or to fight back.

It’s an important sentiment that reminds us that for season 3, we are going to be seeing Emily fight back to the best of her ability. In the aftermath of Alice’s death, so many things may be different. The entire dynamic with Nick and Flynn could be, and that is without even getting to some of what’s transpiring with her job or other cases that could lead before her. We imagine that season 3 will feature that delicate high-wire act of action, drama, and emotional moments aplenty for the cast. We’re excited to have the show back, and really can’t wait for either a trailer or a premiere date to come trickling in.

