Younger season 7: Is the premiere date being pushed back?







We have to wonder if Younger season 7 was originally going to be airing at some point this summer/early this fall. Unfortunately, we’re now going to be stuck waiting a while longer in order to get it.

According to TVLine, production on the upcoming batch of episodes never even got underway before the global health crisis hit, meaning that we’re all going to be stuck waiting for a long while to see what’s coming up next. Given filming locations and all of the uncertainty that is out there, it’d be a surprise if the show even comes out in 2020 at all.

Younger has over time become one of the most noteworthy success stories on cable. The fact that it has gone on for this long is testament to that! It has a great cast led by Sutton Foster, and it manages to mold together comedy and heart in a way that few other shows do. We hope that the extended delay doesn’t mean lower ratings when the show comes back, but let’s face it that the majority of series out there are all in the same boat. Everyone’s going to experience some sort of delay between seasons unless you are an animated show or some other one where everyone can work remotely.

Odds are, we’ll at least get some more information about the future of Younger by the time the fall rolls around, but we don’t think that there’s going to be some sort of huge influx of news over the next couple of weeks. For at least the next little while, the top priority is more than likely going to be trying to figure out how to get shows back into production while also ensuring that it’s safe. This is not going to be an easy thing to pull off, and it is going to take months of thought and careful planning. There may already be at least some discussions behind the scenes.

What do you want to see when it comes to Younger season 7?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, be sure to keep checking back to get some other updates on all things TV. (Photo: TV Land.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







