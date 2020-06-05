The Amazing Race season 32: When could CBS release more info?







The Amazing Race season 32 is certainly one that we’ve been looking forward to seeing for quite a long time. It’s hard not to! This is one of the most enjoyable reality series out there and yet, we’re weeks removed from when the show was immediately supposed to premiere.

All of these episodes are filmed. Let’s make that very much clear. CBS just currently has this season sitting on a shelf as a valuable fill-in for them. they recognize that they need some guarantees for the fall, given that they don’t know entirely if all of their other shows can come back. They may be banking on many of them, but there are no guarantees.

So when will we actually see some real promotion for this season? It’s going to take some time. Regardless of what is going on with some of the network’s other programming, we have a hard time envisioning The Amazing Race getting some promos until early September. We’re angling towards a late September premiere date, and they’ll probably give the new season a few weeks of buildup in advance. At that point, you’ll start to learn more about some of the teams and potential destinations.

Also at that point, we’re hoping to start to have a better sense as to what could happen with season 33. This show was one of the first to stop filming amidst the health crisis, and if it does go back eventually, it will have to restart a race several months after the fact. Watching it may very well prove to be one of the strangest experiences that we’ve ever had as a viewer.

When do you want to see more information on The Amazing Race season 32?

