Pose season 3: Is the premiere date delayed due to health crisis?







We’re sure that there were viewers aplenty eager to see Pose season 3 on FX in the future — how could there not be? The first two seasons were a thrill to watch from start to finish and we feel like the third had quite a bit to offer, as well.

Unfortunately, we’re now in a waiting game to see when it actually comes on the air. It definitely does not appear as though it’s going to be happening this summer. According to a new report from TVLine, production on the Billy Porter series was stopped and pushed back due to the global health crisis, meaning that we’re going to have to wait until shows get back to work for more progress to be made. We’re sure that there are some shows/networks out there that are considering splitting up their season (Billions is a good example of this), but what works for one show doesn’t quite work for every other one. With the style of Pose, we just can’t imagine having to wait for a huge chunk of the season after getting into it.

The first two seasons of the show have proven themselves to be a valuable commodity for the network. They generate strong young viewership, especially in terms of DVR and digital numbers. It’s also an awards darling thanks, in part, to Porter’s performance. With executive producer Ryan Murphy now under an overall deal at Netflix, that makes it all the more essential that we get shows like this on FX to stick around.

Hopefully, there will be some more news on Pose season 3 while we endure this rather-long wait. Anything to help make it a little bit easier, right? This is the sort of show worth waiting for, though, so let’s all try to be patient and wait until everything is perfect and also safe for the cast.

