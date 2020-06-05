MacGyver season 5: Should there be another long-form story throughout?







We know that MacGyver season 5 is going to be airing at some point in the future — and maybe even this fall. There’s just not a lot in the way of specifics out there at the moment.

With that in mind, we want to move the focus within a hypothetical direction as we speak a little bit about long-term story arcs. After all, one of the best things about the fourth season of the show is that it gave us a long, continuous arc — with that in mind, we were able to really spend some time seeing a lot of interesting things play out. There was a real progression from one week to the next, and a real chance to see some of the heroes face off against legitimate villains who couldn’t be thwarted easily.

If you are a Mac/Riley ‘shipper, we’d also argue that this season really enabled the show to have an opportunity to take the two on an interesting journey. If we didn’t have this sort of arc, would we have gotten as many interesting moments? We’re not altogether sure.

When season 5 picks up, we’re not expecting another huge, 13-episode arc right away. Some of the first episodes are technically going to be a part of season 4 in terms of when they were filmed. There may be some standalone plots in there and we’ll have to see precisely what they look like. Yet, as the season progresses, we hope that this is something that is approached. It just allows a show like MacGyver to stand out even more and it really does raise the stakes from one week to the next.

If nothing else, it would be interesting if season 5 alternated between the story-of-the-week plots and something a little bit larger. That way, you could deliver the best from the first three seasons alongside what made season 4 unique.

What do you want to see from MacGyver season 5?

