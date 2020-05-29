MacGyver season 5: How could CBS plan out the episode count?







While there are a number of shows that we’re rather perplexed about in terms of their future plans, there is a reason for some confidence with MacGyver season 5. We know that it’s happening, and above all else we know that there are some new episodes already filmed for the fall. We’re not sure if CBS will air them with the classification of se4ason 4 or 5 attached to them, but we don’t think the majority of viewers care about that all that much. Instead, they’re just going to be content with the fact that the show is coming back at all.

So how many episodes could the series conceivably air? This is where things could get very interesting. With CBS facing a challenging future amidst this current health crisis, the network has a chance to do something with MacGyver that few shows can — think along the lines of a monster season. It’s possible that 27 or 28 episodes could air within the calendar year, and the network could just lean on this show as hard as possible. They can take some of the episodes that have already been filmed, combined them with ones that have been written, and then add on top of that whatever they have planned for season 5. Very few other network shows can or will consider doing this.

Will it actually work out for MacGyver? We’ll have to wait and see on that, but one thing definitely feels certain — you’re going to be seeing WAY more episodes for Lucas Till and the gang than the oh-so-small thirteen that aired during the 2019-20 season. Hawaii Five-0 is off the air, and Blue Bloods and Magnum PI are the only other two shows that CBS can rely on at this time of the week. They’re going to need content and we’re hoping that they do choose to lean in this direction.

Hopefully, we will get a better sense as to what the episode count will be prior to the show coming back on the air.

