Shark Tank repeat: Goumi, Pasta by Hudson, Critter Picker, Frozen Farmer







Tonight on Shark Tank, we are seeing a repeat with Goumi, Pasta by Hudson, Critter Picker, and The Frozen Farmer. These are fun companies, and all of them had varying degrees of success in the Tank the first go-around.

Below, we have micro-updates on some of the products (which first appeared on the show in late March). For more details, check out the synopsis, as well:

“Episode 1116” – Can a New York City restaurateur make inroads in the crowded world of fast casual with his Italian cuisine business? Two moms from Portland, Oregon, introduce their functional and sustainable solution to a common problem for babies with their fashion line. A pest-control industry veteran from Shohola, Pennsylvania, pitches his humane solution to home defense from unwanted visitors. Finally, a former beauty queen from Bridgeville, Delaware, trades in her crown for overalls as she turns one of the biggest issues in farming into a delicious business opportunity on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, MARCH 27 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Critter Picker – The company originally struck a deal with Kevin O’Leary while in the Tank. We can say that the company seems to be stocked and ready to go for orders tonight, though they’ve dealt with delays much like so many other companies as of late due to the global health crisis.

The Frozen Farmer – The premium ice-cream maker found themselves striking a deal in the Tank with Lori Greiner. It does not seem as though there are sweeping changes from when the company first appeared on the show, but they have been offering drive-through at their local store and are still taking deliveries.

Goumi – This company offers up a line of functional, sustainable clothing for infants, and they’ve been able to continue their booming online business since first appearing on the Tank. Getting a deal from Mr. Wonderful may be something that continues to provide payoff for them moving forward.

Pasta by Hudson – Can fresh pasta work within a fast-casual world? This was such a smart idea entering the Tank. He got a deal with multiple Sharks in his first appearance on the show, but we certainly feel for the company. Both the first airing and the repeat are each airing amidst this global health crisis and it’s hard to have your business succeed in the midst of that.

