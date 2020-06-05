The Blacklist: Is there still a chance for a season 9 at NBC?







At the moment, we are coming off of The Blacklist season 7 and entering a season 8. It’s great to know that there’s another season coming, just as it is great to know that the writers having a lot of time to prepare for what is next.

With that being said, is there still a chance at a season 9 … or should we expect season 8 to be the end?

Let’s start this off by looking at things just from the vantage point of Blacklist numbers. If we’re to look at the 200 “spots” that are theoretically a part of the list, there are enough open to do another two seasons’ worth of episodes without a problem. That is corroborated by the fact that the show only recently celebrated its 150th episode, and there are two-part episodes plus also ones that don’t have a Blacklist number assigned to them at all. (Take, for example, “Brothers.”)

Now, there’s nothing that guarantees that we’ll get enough episodes to cover all of these numbers. Not only that, but there’s another consideration here — the ratings. If the numbers drop in season 8, there’s no real reason for NBC to order another season. Also, how long do the actors want to stay on board? Are there enough mysteries to make a season 9 worthwhile? There are a lot of great things about The Blacklist, but the last thing we want to see is the show stretched longer than it needs to be for the sole sake of ratings.

We hope that in the weeks and months to come, the writers and NBC take a close look at all important things pertaining to The Blacklist. We definitely want there to be more of the show, but it needs to still be the show at its best and everyone needs to be on board. We’ll see what the future holds!

Do you think that The Blacklist season 9 could happen over at NBC?

