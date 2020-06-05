Blue Bloods season 11: The future for Vanessa Ray as Eddie







Blue Bloods season 11 is coming at some point down the road — we don’t know when, but we are aware that there’s a lot to be intrigued about.

So what could be coming for Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko? That is the big focus of this particular piece, as we’ve got five different suggestions below. Note that one question we’ve already raised in past articles is whether or not the show is going to address current events going on with police — take a look at that piece over at the link here. Also, we wanted to look beyond just her and Jamie potentially starting a family, as that feels more like a given these days.

1. Will she remain an officer for the foreseeable future? – We don’t mean this in the sense of her leaving the NYPD. Instead, we wonder further whether or not we could see the character start to move up the ranks! We know that Eddie had previously taken the Sergeant’s exam before Jamie ended up getting the post. We know that she’s more than accomplished and it would be nice to see her have some sort of way to be recognized further for her work.

2. Emphasize more what makes her a good cop – We do think in this time, Blue Bloods does need to recognize the right way to be a policy officer, and that includes restraint, empathy, and understanding. It also means being willing to speak up when other officers are out of line. Having Eddie at the center of one of these stories will allow her to be viewed as even more of a hero.

3. Can we have more unique character pairings? – Who wouldn’t want a storyline that features Eddie working alongside Danny exclusively? Or, how about one where Henry needs her help for something pertaining to his past? This show is always fun when they experiment with different plotlines involving familiar faces in unusual situations.

4. Can we see more of Eddie’s life away from work? – Maybe it is a friend or two, or maybe it’s more of her mother. We know there aren’t many opportunities to do this on Blue Bloods with such a large cast, but it could still be rather fun.

5. Can she be a mentor to Joe Hill? – After all, she probably knows what it’s like being an outsider within the Reagan family more so than anyone. She can serve as almost a guide to those family-dinner dynamics.

What do you want to see for Eddie on Blue Bloods season 11?

