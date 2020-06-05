Outlander season 6: Six story ideas for Richard Rankin as Roger







As we approach Outlander season 6, what can we expect to see when it comes to Richard Rankin and his character of Roger? He’s one of the show’s best characters, someone who has shown layers of lightness but also sorrow and pain. He is one of the biggest fish-out-of-water, but over season 5 he started to find his place. In the finale, he and Bree both decided that they didn’t want to leave Fraser’s Ridge — they tried to go through the stones, but recognized soon after that it really was their proper home.

1. Explore more of the Young Ian friendship – We didn’t expect these two to have some of the best moments of the whole season, but that is precisely what happened! Their moments after Roger’s trauma produced fantastic television as they both used each other, in part, to combat some of their inner demons. There was something quite profound about it from start to finish.

2. What is his day-to-day role at Fraser’s Ridge? – While we know that the Revolutionary War is coming and there will be a more specific part for Roger to play in that, what are we going to explore with him in the short-term? Is there some interesting movement we’re going to see with his story along the way?

3. Is he really content in this time period? – We don’t need for it to be a huge storyline like it was for much of season 5, but it could prove useful to at least revisit this story for a moment or two. Think of this as a great way to remind ourselves of the overall journey that he’s been on.

4. Continue his growth with Jamie – One of the best parts of the season was seeing how these two established more of a bond over time. In the early going, there did seem to be remnants of much of what they went through in season 4. Yet, by the end Roger was out in the field doing whatever it took to help save Claire. Are the two going to be even closer now?

5. Will we explore more of the MacKenzie family line? – We did briefly see some of this explored within “The Ballad of Roger Mac,” only to understandably move in a different direction shortly after the fact.

6. What the future holds for him and Brianna – We think they are now at a point where they will tackle anything together and are more united than ever before. How will they choose to be parents to Jemmy, and will they expand their family further?

What do you want to see for Roger on Outlander season 6?

