Manifest season 3: If renewed, when could we expect it?







Rest assured, we’re right there with everyone online wanting a Manifest season 3 renewal to happen at NBC. How in the world could you not? This is a fantastic show that offered up a huge cliffhanger ending, and absolutely there are plenty of stories left open to still be explored at some point down the road.

Now, the question we want to discuss now is simply this: When we do have a chance to get a Manifest season 3, when will it air? When could we have a chance to actually see it? The first thing to note here is that NBC has yet to release any sort of schedule for the fall. Even when they do, there’s almost a 0% chance that Manifest will be on it. There were no new episodes this past fall, and that was before the health crisis. It’s hard to imagine there being stable filming conditions in the near future, so early 2021 is the earliest we can imagine seeing it. Add to this, as well, the fact that it’s not one of NBC’s primary ratings juggernauts. It’s not going to be a show that they lead off with.

Our hope for now is that we do get a Manifest season 3 renewal by the end of the month, and at that point, we’re honestly going to just be so happy to have it that it won’t quite matter when it airs. If the stars align, it’d be nice to at least get more info on filming/potential story ideas this fall. That plane cliffhanger is going to be driving us nuts for quite some time moving forward…

