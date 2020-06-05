Fuller House season 5: Candace Cameron Bure on Olsen Twins reference







Fuller House season 5 has officially come and gone on Netflix, and the same goes for all of the series itself. We’re going to miss the humor, the hijinks, and all sorts of family moments, but also the rare instances of the show breaking the Fourth Wall.

Throughout most of the series, we had little references to the news cycle and the world surrounding Fuller House, with the most notable ones being about the Olsen Twins. There was a reference to Michelle’s absence in the pilot, just as there were also a few other references to it throughout the series. The final comment came in the penultimate episode as Michelle’s bike was commented on in a scene. It was funny, but also a clever nod to the fact that the character wasn’t coming back.

In talking a little bit about that final joke to Us Weekly, here is some of what series star Candace Cameron Bure had to say:

They just were clear [about not wanting to appear] in the early seasons. I do love that there is quite a funny line in the second to last episode that addresses it. It’s, of course, all in fun. Everyone respects their decision and where they are in their lives now. But it’s still fun to kind of throw it out there!

Would it have been nice to see either Mary-Kate or Ashley turn up as the character before the series concluded? Sure, but there was never anything good that would’ve come out of people trying to force them to do it. If they weren’t interested, they just weren’t interested. It just doesn’t seem like they have the same sentiment towards the show as some of the older actors; it’s not going to be as prominent within their personal memory banks. Also, they did go on to do a number of different things after the original Full House series.

What do you think about the way the Olsen Twins were referenced during Fuller House season 5?

