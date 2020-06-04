In the Dark season 2 episode 9 spoilers: A plan to destroy Nia







Are you prepared to check out In the Dark season 2 episode 9? Just on paper, this could be one of the most exciting hours yet. For starters, the title here is pretty awesome — “How to Success in Business Without Really Dying.” It’s a great reference to a famous production. As for the story itself, there’s going to be a lot of drama as Murphy and Felix have a bit of a plan. They want to take down Nia by whatever means necessary, even though these particular means may be a little bit crazy.

For those wondering, though, this is not the only big risk that is going to be taken within this hour. Jess is going to have a key role within this episode, and there are some unexpected developments that could alter the course of the rest of the season … if not the series. Think about where we are at the moment, and also what we are building to.

Below, CarterMatt has the full In the Dark season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight all about where the show goes moving forward:

FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS – When Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) concoct a new plan to destroy Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux), Murphy’s friendship with Josh (Theodore Bhat) proves to be more beneficial than she expected. In need of some space from Murphy, Jess (Brooke Markham) makes a bold move with Sterling (guest star Natalie Liconti). Dean (Rich Sommer) runs into issues at work, and Max (Casey Deidrick) gets an unexpected visitor. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Anna Fisher (#209). Original airdate 6/11/2020.

One other things that we’re interested in seeing moving forward now is whether or not there will be a ratings upswing. After all, the show’s coming off of two of its best-rated installments of the season. Can it find a way to keep that up?

