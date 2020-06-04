Next in Fashion canceled at Netflix; no season 2 coming







While Netflix has canceled a wide array of shows over the past several months already, few of them were within the reality TV space. Today, it was first reported via Variety that Next in Fashion is over after just one season. This was confirmed by co-host Tan France, who told the aforementioned publication the following:

“This is a one-season show, we don’t know what will happen in the future … But it was honestly one of the proudest things I’ve ever worked on. I love the show and [co-host] Alexa [Chung] so much. My focus is definitely on Queer Eye and moving forward with that.”

So why end Next in Fashion at this point? Odds are, it has a thing or two to do with the overall performance. If Netflix saw huge viewership for it, we think that it would probably receive some sort of pickup right away. The truth here, though, is just that there are so many different shows available on Netflix that it is difficult for all of them to stand out. You never quite know for sure if people are going to find your show amidst a sea of a billion or so other things that are floating around out there. Netflix determines their viewership mostly based on how quickly people watch, and then also how many watch the entirety of the season. Both of these things matter in their own way.

Is there always a chance that Netflix could reverse this decision? In theory sure, since it’s really going to be all about making sure that there is an audience there. If viewership suddenly spikes, we imagine that there will be a chance to see more of the show. After all, Tan France is already an established part of the family thanks to what’s going on with Queer Eye.

We know that there are some other shows within the fashion space, but not all of them had the same unique style that this one did.

